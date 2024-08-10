Goodbye To These Western New York Big Lots Stores

The news was not great this week for those in Western New York who love to shop at Big Lots stores. As many stores across New York State will be closing, there are some around Buffalo that will be on that list.

The summer is winding down and the back-to-school season is here! Have you done your shopping yet? Not only is this a good time to get school supplies, it is a great time to by outdoor furniture and such at discounted prices and even better pricing at various Big Lots during the closing period.

According to multiple reports, there are two Big Lots stores in the Buffalo and Western New York area that will be closing their doors to shoppers soon.

In a statement that was sent out from Big Lots, it was noted that Linden Corners on Delaware Ave and the spot on South Ogden will be closing. There are some things that are discounted as much as 20% off and we don't no for certain when the last day for shopping will be.

If you have kids heading back to school, by now you have received the supply list. Many of these items may be found at Big Lots. Experts that we have spoken with tell us that a good way to save on supplies and back to school clothing is to leave the kids home when you shop! Families tend to spend more money when the kids are with them in stores!