Goodbye To These Freezers, Refrigerators In New York State

We are almost halfway through 2024 and some new laws and restrictions may soon be on the horizon here in New York State.

Need a new freezer for those freezie pops this summer? How about a new fridge for that cold beer? There may soon be a limit on which models of freezers and refrigerators you can buy.

New York is quickly becoming one of the most aggressive states when it comes to going green or being more environmentally protective. There are constant rumors and worries about whether or not gas appliances will be taken away and a fear about bans on grills. However, the latest "go green" stance is coming from the Federal level and it is in line with New York State's vision.

Within the next five years, the cheaper models of various appliances will be off the market. Fox News Reports:

...the updated standards, which will take less efficient but cheaper models off the market, will in 30 years remove the amount of emissions generated by the combined annual emissions of 12.7 million homes.

It was late last year, before the holiday weekend, that reports started to circulate about what President Joe Biden has in mind regarding refrigerators, freezers and appliances.

According to a press release from the Department of Energy: