This New Family Attraction Is Coming To Western New York

The golf season is way too short in the Western New York area. However, that doesn't mean you have to pack those clubs away for the entire winter. A new golf center is planned for East Aurora, New York and it is going to be sweet!

As short as the golf season may be here in the Buffalo area, there are some amazing courses and thousands of avid golf fans. Just this past spring, the best of the best were golfing in Rochester and even Josh Allen will tell you Western New York offers some great tracks for golfers.

But when the snow flies, there are a few places that families who love golf can shop and adjust their skills for the next outdoor season. According to records and information filed on the Town of Aurora website, the plans are in and the construction can move forward on 10 acres of land on Olean Road just outside the Village of East Aurora.

The contents of the application show a summary of what exactly has been planned.

"Introducing EA Golf Barn. A captivating family-friendly entertainment center nestled in the natural landscape of picturesque East Aurora, New York. Uniquely designed with an upscale rural theme, this facility aims to fill the void of golf-themed family entertainment".

This sounds very exciting and as a father of four, (or is it fore?), I can certainly get behind anything that gives us stuff to do in the winter months. I grew up in East Aurora ('95) and watching how it has grown and expanded has been very exciting!

