We see a lot of weeds in our yards and gardens this time of year, but experts are warning, if you see this one, you're going to want to stay away from it.

It is considered an invasive and dangerous plant, and recently it has been spotted here in New York State. It's called giant hogweed, and experts say it could burn your skin, or worse.

What is hogweed?

Officials in the village of Lancaster, NY sent out a warning on social media to alert people that hogweed has been seen in Como Park. It was also seen along the shores of Seneca Bluffs Natural Habitat Park in the beginning of June.

If you've ever seen it, you know it looks like another plant called Queen Anne's Lace, only giant hogweed will get much bigger. These plants can grow to between 12 and 15 feet tall with huge clumps of flat-topped white flowers. The leaves are very large and have tiny hair-like things on them. The stem is thick and green but also has very noticeable purple blotches on it. It's also covered in those little tiny hairs.

Why is it dangerous?

This plant secretes a sap that has been known to be toxic to humans. Not only can it burn your skin, but it can leave scars that will stick around for years.

It's also bad if it gets in your eyes. If you get it on your hands and then accidentally rub your eyes, it can cause irritation, temporary, or in extreme cases, permanent blindness.

What should you do if you see it?

If you stumble upon some giant hogweed, firstly, don't touch it. Stay away from it to avoid accidentally rubbing up against the plant at all. Then be sure to notify the NY State DEC by calling 845-256-3111 or emailing ghogweed@dec.ny.gov.

Click here to find more ways to identify it, and other plants that are often mistaken for giant hogweed.