Are Gas Powered Snowmobiles Going Away In New York State?

There is lake-effect snow in the forecast for portions of New York State as we start the week. Some areas near Great Lakes like Erie and Ontario may get as much as one to two feet of snow over the next few days. Travel with be tricky in some of these locations this week.

As the snow starts to fly, there are some who are itching to get their sleds out and it is important to remember two things; join a club and wait for the clubs to open the trails. Keeping landowners happy is key to our trail system and the clubs maintain the relationships.

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school, and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!

But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is a big business in New York State. Not only does snowmobiling draw tourists into the state, but registration fees, sales tax from purchases of sleds, and other revenue generate millions for the state each year. But a new law in The Empire State may spell trouble for those who enjoy cruising in the snow on a gas-powered snowmobile.

According to New York State,

Under the new law, new off-road vehicles and equipment sold in New York are targeted to be zero-emissions by 2035, and new medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles by 2045. The law also requires the development of a zero-emissions vehicle development strategy by 2023, which will be led by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to expedite the implementation of the State policies and programs necessary to achieve the law's new goals.

