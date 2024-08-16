Gas Powered ATV/UTV Ban Looming In New York State?

The fall will be here soon and many people are heading back to the woods or trails on their ATV/UTV. But is New York State planning to ban those that are powered by gasoline?

The summer is fading fast. However, the remnants of hurricane Debby have left plenty of mud and water behind and there are some who look at that as an opportunity to have some fun! Riding a four wheeler. side by side or dirt bike through the mud is so exciting!

There were rumors that New York's plan to go green and become less dependent on fossil fuels will mean the end of gas powered off road vehicles and there may be some truth to those rumors.

A new law will require ATVs and other off-road vehicles to be powered by electricity (batteries) not gas!

In a report from Spectrum News, the law states that...

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Pete Harckham (and Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, A.4302). It also mandates that all off-road vehicles and equipment sold or leased in New York be zero-emission by 2035. Medium and heavy-duty vehicles have an extra 10 years to get into compliance – their deadline is 2045. And finally, the bill directs the state to develop a comprehensive plan to guide the transition to an all–electric transportation sector.

Many of the off-road or ATV manufacturers have also begun to produce and engineer electric powered machines. I have seen many outdoor and hunting shows that are using them. Not only are they better for scent control because no fumes are produced, but they are super quiet. The power is still there in many cases. But so is the price tag.