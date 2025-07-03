The summer is heating up here in New York State and with the longer days comes a unique hunting season!

The forecast for the next few days look decent for those who have plans for the Independence Day holiday. The higher heat and humidity have scaled back and it looks like the forecast it calling for it to be comfortable.

If you are looking for a fun and unique way to explore and hunt, the frog season in New York State is open!

Now that we are nearing the start of the month of July, we are two weeks in the season and there are a few things to know.

Frog Hunting In New York State

There is a frog hunting season in New York State that runs mostly in the summer months.

"Frogs may be taken in any number and at any time from June 15-September 30, except that no person shall use a gun to take frogs between sunset to sunrise".

For those who love to hunt frogs, they may be experiencing "frog fever"!

But for those who choose to spend the days of summer catching fish in a pond and leaving the frogs alone, the bass season is also here!

Bass Season In New York State

There are few things that we love more than a hot day on the pond! The hot afternoons have heated up the water in the ponds and lakes and the largemouth bass are thriving!

Bass season is officially here as well.

" season for largemouth and smallmouth bass, collectively known as black bass, begins June 15 and runs through Nov. 30. For most of the state, a catch-and-release season is in place from Dec. 1 through June 14".