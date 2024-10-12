Chicken fried, cold beer on a Friday night, a pair of jeans that fit just right, and the radio up… sounds good to us!

But if you’re doing fried chicken the way we do it here in Western New York, your jeans should eventually feel a little snug.

It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, fried chicken always seems to hit the spot. Who doesn’t love juicy, delicious chicken covered with mouth-watering crispy, golden skin? And if you’re on the hunt for the best fried chicken around, we’ve got you covered.

The Best Fried Chicken In Western New York

After craving some amazing fried chicken ourselves one day, we went ahead and asked social media to throw us some names of their favorite places in the 716 to get their fried chicken fix, and they definitely didn’t disappoint.

No matter what your tastebuds love, from chicken with a spicy kick to classic, tried-and-true southern style, Buffalo-area locals gave us plenty of suggestions, so there’s something here for everyone.

We can’t wait to try all of these Western New York hot spots for great fried chicken, and we bet once you see what places the locals recommend, they’ll be added to your list, too. We bet you might even discover a new go-to favorite.

Here are the spots that fellow Western New York residents recommend to get your fried chicken fix.

The Best Fried Chicken Spots In Western New York Craving some crispy, juicy, mouth-watering fried chicken? Fellow Western New Yorkers say these are the best places to go. Gallery Credit: Google Street View/Facebook

