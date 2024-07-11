The New York State Liquor Authority limits how much you are able to drink when you go to a bar during certain promotions.

If you go to a bar, restaurant or maybe even a liquor store and you see people walking around with a tray full of shot samples, they may be breaking the rules and not knowing that they are. According to the New York State Liquor Authority:

You can't have more more than A QUARTER of liquid in a 'FREE SAMPLE'.

You are not allowed to have more than 3 in one calendar day.

So the most you can have is 3 quarters of a shot total for FREE.

You cannot have shots at parades or any outside off-premises

It is important to note that the rules for liquor sampling are different from beer and cider sampling in New York State. They are similar, but different.

For beer specifically:

You can't have more more than ONE OUNCE of liquid in a 'FREE SAMPLE'.

You are not allowed to have more than 3 in one calendar day.

So the most you can have is 3 OUNCES of beer samplings total for FREE.

You cannot have any samples at parades or any outside off-premises

The laws from the New York State Liquor Authority are actually very strict and you can see them all listed here. Now that we have all the ride sharing companies in New York State there is no reason to get behind a wheel if you are drinking so make sure that you are safe!