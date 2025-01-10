The Original Toll Booth in Western New York Still Stands Here

I thought this was a cool story. There are so many stories that get lost as time goes on and the only way to pass them on is to tell them. Thanks to everyone who chipped in and shared this story with us on Facebook.

Now, that there are so many stories happening right now about the tolls in New York State. One government official in New York State is trying to get the tolls to be free overnight while your drive from 10 PM to 6 AM. Other toll prices are going up especially by the New York City. But, here is a cool story about the first toll in the area.

One of the first ever tolls was in Western New York was to Lancaster via Cayuga Plank Road. This was even before the New York State Thruway. Bill on Facebook said we could share his knowledge:

Before NYS Thruway there were several toll roads throughout WNY. One ran to Lancaster on the Cayuga Plank Road and had a toll booth at Union Road. The toll taker was Joseph Pristine, who lived next to the toll booth. The toll was 7 cents for carriages with one horse, two horses was 17 cents (and) when the State took over in 1910 Mr. Prestine moved the house to 3270 Union Road.

The structure that was the 'toll' still stands today across the street from Cheektowaga Town Hall right on Union Road.

There was a new law that was proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul that would ban people from driving on the New York State Thruway if they are trying to avoid tolls on purpose. There are people who are using tactics to cover up their license plates with either a clear film or other measures.