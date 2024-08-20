Wait– where did summer go?

It’s been a great summer here in Western New York, but before you know it, the calendar will flip to the fall months. Soon, we’ll start to see pumpkins popping up on porches and tiki lights in our yards turning into Christmas lights.

Give your late-blooming flowers and tomatoes on the vine a pep talk– their days are numbered. It’s hard to believe that Buffalo’s first frost is on the way, but unfortunately, it’ll be here before you know it.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac First Frost Calculator, fellow Western New Yorkers need to start bracing themselves for the first frost of the season, with some areas experiencing the iciness as soon as next month. Yikes!

leaves with frost

We know that the Almanac’s predictions might not be set in stone (or, you know, ice), but it’s still a good reminder that whether we like it or not, winter is coming, and lurking just around the corner. We might as well lean into it.

It’s time to pick up that fall-themed latte (whether it’s pumpkin spice or not), throw on your coziest flannel gear, and get ready to greet the frost. It’s on the way whether we like it or not.

But hey– we might as well enjoy the cool, crisp air while living up the excuse to trade in our flip flops for fuzzy socks, right?

Keep scrolling to see when your town is predicted to see it's first frost...

