We are moving through the entire alphabet in this series. This time, we are up to the letter B. These are your favorite restaurants that start with that letter.

Last week, I told you about our method of finding restaurants when we go out with another couple. We were randomly sitting at the Anchor Bar and talking about where to go next, when someone came up with the idea of simply going through the entire alphabet. We would try new restaurants that we had never been to each month, or some that we hadn't tried in a long time. The only rule was that each month the restaurant we chose would have to be from the next letter in the alphabet.

I've been asking for your suggestions on Facebook to help spark someone's interest if they want to play along. I'm leaving out national chains that you can find anywhere and only listing local restaurants that can only be found here.

Western New York's Favorite Restaurants That Start With The Letter 'B'

Bar Bill - 185 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

Buffalo Brew Pub - 6861 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221

Blackthorn Restaurant - 2134 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210

Boston Hotel - 9373 Boston State Rd, Boston, NY 14025

Beef and Barrel - 146 N Union St, Olean, NY 14760

Brickyard - 432 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092

Bistro 93 - 15 Cedar St, Akron, NY 14001

Brookside - 2990 Lockport Olcott Rd, Newfane, NY 14108

Bacchus - 56 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Buffalo Chophouse - 282 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Beacon Grill - 185 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201

Black & Blue Steak and Crab - 5493 Sheridan Dr Unit A, Amherst, NY 14221

Brick Oven Bistro - 904 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220

Bellini’s Bistro - 350 Pennsylvania St, Buffalo, NY 14201

Bourbon and Burger - 9 Jackson St, Batavia, NY 14020

Britesmith Brewing - 5611 Main St, Amherst, NY 14221

Betty’s - 370 Virginia St, Buffalo, NY 14201

Black Water Tavern - 12443 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004

We also got a lot of favorite pizza places for this one:

Buzzy’s Pizza - 7617 Niagara Fls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Butera’s Craft Beer & Craft Pizza - 32 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075

Bocce Club Pizza - Multiple locations

Brunners - 7171 Boston State Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075

Bella Pizza - Multiple locations