Western New York’s Favorite Restaurants That Start With The Letter ‘B’
We are moving through the entire alphabet in this series. This time, we are up to the letter B. These are your favorite restaurants that start with that letter.
Last week, I told you about our method of finding restaurants when we go out with another couple. We were randomly sitting at the Anchor Bar and talking about where to go next, when someone came up with the idea of simply going through the entire alphabet. We would try new restaurants that we had never been to each month, or some that we hadn't tried in a long time. The only rule was that each month the restaurant we chose would have to be from the next letter in the alphabet.
I've been asking for your suggestions on Facebook to help spark someone's interest if they want to play along. I'm leaving out national chains that you can find anywhere and only listing local restaurants that can only be found here.
- Bar Bill - 185 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
- Buffalo Brew Pub - 6861 Main St, Williamsville, NY 14221
- Blackthorn Restaurant - 2134 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14210
- Boston Hotel - 9373 Boston State Rd, Boston, NY 14025
- Beef and Barrel - 146 N Union St, Olean, NY 14760
- Brickyard - 432 Center St, Lewiston, NY 14092
- Bistro 93 - 15 Cedar St, Akron, NY 14001
- Brookside - 2990 Lockport Olcott Rd, Newfane, NY 14108
- Bacchus - 56 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202
- Buffalo Chophouse - 282 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202
- Beacon Grill - 185 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201
- Black & Blue Steak and Crab - 5493 Sheridan Dr Unit A, Amherst, NY 14221
- Brick Oven Bistro - 904 Abbott Rd, Buffalo, NY 14220
- Bellini’s Bistro - 350 Pennsylvania St, Buffalo, NY 14201
- Bourbon and Burger - 9 Jackson St, Batavia, NY 14020
- Britesmith Brewing - 5611 Main St, Amherst, NY 14221
- Betty’s - 370 Virginia St, Buffalo, NY 14201
- Black Water Tavern - 12443 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
We also got a lot of favorite pizza places for this one:
- Buzzy’s Pizza - 7617 Niagara Fls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
- Butera’s Craft Beer & Craft Pizza - 32 Main St, Hamburg, NY 14075
- Bocce Club Pizza - Multiple locations
- Brunners - 7171 Boston State Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075
- Bella Pizza - Multiple locations