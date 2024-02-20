Famous Western New York Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure

January and February are typically the two toughest months of the year for bars and restaurants. After the holidays, people are tighter with money and the cold weather doesn't help the urge to go out.

Then there's the past four years, which has seen the struggles from the pandemic. Temporary closures of bars and restaurants in New York State has unfortunately, resulted in permanent closures. The lack of business hurts the bottom line.

That's the reason we have seen so many places close their doors, but there are other reasons, such as personal and retirement. For many restaurants closing, we don't know the reason.

If you live in the Brockport, Holley and Rochester area, then you recognize the name Jimmy Z's Plates & Shakes. They have been a staple on Main Street in Brockport for years, serving up plates, appetizers, wings, burgers and much more.

Unfortunately, the restaurant part of the business will be permanently closing at the end of February. They shared the news on Facebook on Sunday.

Poppy’s Catering and Food Truck will be available until September.

The post has over 300 shares already, as news spreads throughout the Western and Central New York regions. It's sad that a staple in the community will no longer be open to serve up food that people have grown up with.

Definitely go to Jimmy Z's over the next 11 days, as the last day they will be open will be February 29th. Chances are, they will be very busy with loyal customers who want to enjoy their food one last time.

