Famous Inmate Moved To This New York State Prison

There has been a decision to move an inmate from a case that gathered national attention here in New York State to a jail in Western New York.

According to recent numbers, New York State's Department of Corrections has 44 prisons. These prisons are sprawled across the Empire State. Among all of the prisons, Attica may be the most well known.

Multiple reports have indicated that an inmate from a famous case has been moved to Attica.

Nauman Hussain has been moved from state prison in Coxsackie to Attica state prison located in Western New York. Hussain is serving up to 15 years after being convicted of manslaughter. The Times Union reported that: " Nauman Hussain, who is serving up to 15 years in prison for manslaughter in the deaths of 20 people in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash, has been moved to Attica state prison near Buffalo".

Among the rules and laws, New York State says: "Requiring a minimum $10,000 fine for operating a suspended stretch limousine and authorizing the Department of Transportation to collaborate with law enforcement to seize license plates of offenders driving passenger vehicles subject to their jurisdiction.

Requiring that stretch limousines to be equipped with enhanced safety features including window break tools, fire extinguishers, improved emergency egress, and roll-over protection".