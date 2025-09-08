There is one place in New York State that is at the top of any list when it comes to the best place to take a selfie, walk a dog, or just take a stroll among the fall colors. New York City might be a loud and busy place most of the time. However, time slows down significantly when you enter Central Park during the Autumn months.

The fall is arguably the best time to live in and visit New York State. The weather is generally great. There are hundreds, maybe thousands, of fall-themed activities to see and do, and the leaves are second to none when they start to change color. Even though some weather experts claim this year will be a lackluster year for the foliage, New York State remains the fall KING.

But hidden among the treasures in plain sight is the Queen of all parks and places in New York-Central Park!

When was the last time you took the time to visit Central Park in the fall? It's like being in a virtual postcard when you walk through. The color book of fall is loaded with views from every angle of the park, and the photo gallery below features 12 examples.

Proof The Fall In New York City CRUSHES Other Places

The summer is fading away, and the first signs of fall are showing up in the Adirondack Mountains. The Adirondacks offer a jaw-dropping view of the fall and is a completely different vibe than a city park or average village in New York. I can't really put them all in the same category. When it comes to a gem among the chaos of city life, there is only one choice.

The Best 12 Photos Of Fall In New York City Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

Romantic, scenic, vibrant, alive! These are just a few words that people might use to describe a crisp, sunny afternoon in Central Park. I would agree with all of them. Last fall, my wife and I visited New York City for my birthday, and we timed it perfectly. Do yourself a favor and try to make time to do the same.