2023 Fall Bucket List In Western New York

The fall season has officially begun, and temperatures are finally dipping into that sweater weather.

Many have already flocked to Mayer Bros for cider and pumpkin spice at Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and other local coffee shops, some may argue that fall has already been here for a few weeks, but now it's really underway!

You definitely don't want to miss out on the fall season around Buffalo, New York, so we came up with the Fall Bucket List for 2023 in Western New York.

Can you think of anything else that is missing?

Go to the Hamburg Farmer's Market. Go apple picking: pick your own apples at a local apple orchard, like Becker Farms or other orchards in Western New York. Go to a Bills game. A weekend trip to the Adirondacks, and the Kinzua Skywalk. Erie County Fair. Buy a snow blower. Priming the snow blower. Hike the Eternal Flame. Visit Panama Rocks Scenic Park. Make a trip to Ellicottville -- a must for the fall. Take a boat tour through the Lockport Canal. Bar hop all the breweries in downtown Buffalo. Tasting flight of the Buffalo Bills-themed beers by local breweries. Go golfing with your friends. Get Lost in a Corn Maze, like the one at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence? Tailgate at Highmark Stadium. Visit the Mayor Bros Cider Mill this season. Celebrate Oktoberfest at Hofbrauhaus. Drink a Yuengling. Find some pumpkins to carve at local favorites like the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence or Pumpkinville in Great Valley or something in between. Enjoy your favorite seasonal drink, whether it's a pumpkin spice latte , pumpkin beer, apple cider, or fancy fall mixed drinks. Attend a fall fest in the area. Visit a real haunted place-- see that list of haunted places around Buffalo when you click here. Have a bonfire with friends. Share s'mores and roast hot dogs (maybe in reverse order). Take a fall foliage train ride to enjoy the fall colors in the area.

I guess it's time to get to work on the list! It would be nice to hit everything before our first snowfall in Western New York.

