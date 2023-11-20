These Products Are Being Removed From New York State Pharmacies

There is another nationwide recall that has been announced for a product that has been sold at CVS, Target and other pharmacies in New York State.

There seems to be more and more recalls these days than ever before. Is it that the government and other health officials are watching more closely or is it that we just are able to hear and read about them more often with social media and a 24 hour news cycle? Either way, we are getting recall notices on a regular basis.

The latest is a new round of recalls for eye drops and most of these are sold at some of the biggest pharmacies and retailers in the nation.

According to the reports and the current recall, there are nearly thirty varieties of eye drops that are under review.

CBS News reports that:

Another eye drop recall is pulling 27 products from store shelves, including store-brand products sold at CVS, Rite Aid, Target and Walmart, with the recall coming about three weeks after the U.S. FDA warned people not to buy or use the eye drops.

As we approach the coldest part of the year, it is also the time of the year that people drier eyes. Colds, flu and COVID make for itchy eyes as does the dry air from the heat in our homes, schools and offices. Before you reach for relief, check the labels and products that you have in the medicine cabinet.

