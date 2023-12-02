Look Inside The Most Expensive Home In Western New York

If you were to guess, how much do you think is the most expensive home in Western New York?

Currently, the average cost of a home in the Buffalo area is $215,170, according to Zillow. That number is up more than 5% from the average home value in Buffalo during 2022.

However, this house far exceeds that number, and it is completely understandable why it has the price tag it does.

Where Is the Most Expensive Home in Western New York?

The most expensive home in Western New York is in the village of Williamsville, which probably isn’t that surprising to you if you have been looking at homes on the market lately. Williamsville, NY is one of the most prestigious places to live in Western New York, and this house is definitely proof of that.

Located at 4959 Sheridan Dr, this 5-acre property includes gorgeous gardens, beautiful views of Ellicott Creek and the Park Country Club golf course, and so much more.

What Are Some Of the Home Features?

Outside the home, you will find a lovely inground pool, a 6-stall barn, and an incredible guest house. The interior of the home is just as extravagant, with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and two ½ bathrooms on two levels. There are 4 fireplaces, and there is 6,776 sq ft for the home.

Pictures Of the House

Take a look inside this beautiful home when you view the pictures below.

How Much Is the House?

Priced at $2,750,000, the estimated payment for this home is $20,268 per month. While most people cannot afford something like that, it may be a cool home to invest in with some friends.

What do you think – would you buy this house?

