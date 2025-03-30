Every Patriot In New York State Should WATCH This

If you only watch one social media video this month, watch this! A recent ceremony at the new, National Medal of Honor Museum featured a tribute to one of New York State's favorite country music stars.

The National Medal of Honor Museum opened officially this past week in Texas and already has caught the attention of patriots from coast to coast!

The Medal of Honor is the United States Armed Forces's highest military honor and if you ever have the privilege to meet a recipient, know that you are in the presence of a true American hero.

While there has been over 3500 Medals of Honor awarded, there was also a special tribute to Toby Keith at the opening ceremony and it will give you chills when to see how well it was done!

Toby Keith, will be remembered for many things including being one of the greatest country singers of all time. However, it is his love for this great country and his patriotism that might have been his greatest attribute. Toby lost his battle to cancer on February 5, 2024 at the age of 62.

I can't wait to visit the new museum in person. If you are interested in finding out more about the recipients, the museum's website has a great reference!