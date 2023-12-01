New York State’s Famous Christmas Light Law

Ready or not, it is time to decorate the house for the Holidays! Time to untangle the lights, get the tree up, and find those plastic reindeer for the lawn. For some, it is a frustrating task and for others, they hire someone to do it. Yes, there are people you can pay to put the lights up for you!

It happens every year, there are some really nice and warm fall days that we could be and should be using to put the lights up. However, for whatever reason, we wait and freeze our fingers while putting them up in a snowstorm or freezing rain.

Did you know there is a specific law in New York State that has to do with Christmas and Holiday lights? It was just a couple of years ago that the Governor put this into action.

In November of 2021, the Governor announced on the New York State website that:

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation (S.05675/A.4522) into law to protect New Yorkers from lead exposure from Christmas lights and other holiday decorations by requiring a warning label for certain products that use lead-based electrical cord casings.

A great event in New York City is the lighting of the tree in Rockefeller Center. This year's tree is 80 feet tall and is quite a site!

Can you imagine how many lights there are on this tree? According to Wikipedia, there are at least 50,000 lights.

