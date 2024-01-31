Best Engagement Jewelers In Western New York
It may be the biggest life-changing question that you can ever be asked, and it’s only four words long: “Will you marry me?”
You want everything to be perfect, right? After all, it is the first day of the rest of your life. When you decide that it’s the right time to pop the question, you will have to look at some of the best places for an engagement ring in Western New York.
Local Jewelers That Strive For Excellence
While there are so many local jewelers that excel when it comes to one-of-a-kind rings for that special someone, there are a few locations that go above and beyond for their customers in a way that makes them stand out. They shine brighter than a diamond, you could say.
Now, if you ask me, I love Amy’s Fine Jewelry. It is a locally owned business located on Main St. in Williamsville, and they allow you to finance your jewelry, clean and inspect the jewelry, choose a personal engraving, appraise your ring, and more! My personal favorite though – Amy’s Fine Jewelry does ring resizing, and they return it to you quickly so you can be reunited with your ring.
Top 10 Engagement Ring Jewelers In Western New York, According To Yelp
After looking at a collection of local Yelp reviews, there are 10 other places that stand out when it comes to engagement rings in Western New York:
- Barbara Oliver Jewelry
- 5820 Main St Ste 311 Buffalo, NY 14221
- (716) 204-1297
- Barbaraoliverandco.com
- A one-of-a-kind of Buffalo Jeweler that focuses on one on one service. Renowned for our engagement rings & custom jewelry, we also feature a broad array of products and services: jewelry appraisals, jewelry design, diamonds, birthstones and expert repair services. Your source for custom jewelry in Buffalo, NY.
- Aurum Jewelers
- 487 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
- (716) 886-1300
- Aurumonelmwood.com
- Jewelry cleaning
- Jewelry repair
- Jewelry restoration
- Jewelry redesign
- Jewelry reshaping or resizing
- Jewelry stone setting
- Scherer’s Jewelers
- 4567 Main St Amherst, NY 14226
- (716) 839-4060
- Scherersjewelers.com
- Ben Garelick Jewelers
- 5001 Transit Rd Buffalo, NY 14221
- (716) 631-1584
- Bengarelick.com
- Bomi Jewelers
- 4574 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14226
- (716) 839-4300
- Bomijewelers.com
- Scanlon Jewelers
- 5735 Main St Williamsville, NY 14221
- (716) 633-6362
- Scanlonjewelers.com
- Reeds Jewelers / Jenss Decor
- 4001 Maple Rd Amherst, NY 14226
- (716) 837-3934
- Reedsjewelers.com
- S&E Jewelers
- 6470 Transit Rd Depew, NY 14043
- (716) 832-1595
- Sandejewelers.com
- Andrews Jewelers
- 4715 Transit Rd Williamsville, NY 14221
- (716) 630-7091
- Andrewsjewelers.com
- Diamond Cutters
- 2618 Union Rd Cheektowaga, NY 14227
- (716) 854-4455
- Wnydiamonds.com
Barbara Oliver Jewelry ranks #1 from Yelp as the highest reviewed jeweler for engagement rings, with 97% of the reviews being 5-star ratings. That is really impressive.
More Weddings Will Happen In 2024
2024 is considered to be one of the “luckiest years to get married,” because 2024 (2+0+2+4) adds up to the number 8, which is a special one in the meaning of love, according to the Chinese zodiac. It is a number that symbolizes infinite love between a husband and a wife.
If you are looking at engagement rings, one of the most popular styles is the round-cut engagement ring, but you can see more designs when you click here.
