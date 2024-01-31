Best Engagement Jewelers In Western New York

It may be the biggest life-changing question that you can ever be asked, and it’s only four words long: “Will you marry me?”

You want everything to be perfect, right? After all, it is the first day of the rest of your life. When you decide that it’s the right time to pop the question, you will have to look at some of the best places for an engagement ring in Western New York.

Local Jewelers That Strive For Excellence

While there are so many local jewelers that excel when it comes to one-of-a-kind rings for that special someone, there are a few locations that go above and beyond for their customers in a way that makes them stand out. They shine brighter than a diamond, you could say.

Now, if you ask me, I love Amy’s Fine Jewelry. It is a locally owned business located on Main St. in Williamsville, and they allow you to finance your jewelry, clean and inspect the jewelry, choose a personal engraving, appraise your ring, and more! My personal favorite though – Amy’s Fine Jewelry does ring resizing, and they return it to you quickly so you can be reunited with your ring.

Top 10 Engagement Ring Jewelers In Western New York, According To Yelp

After looking at a collection of local Yelp reviews, there are 10 other places that stand out when it comes to engagement rings in Western New York:

Barbara Oliver Jewelry ranks #1 from Yelp as the highest reviewed jeweler for engagement rings, with 97% of the reviews being 5-star ratings. That is really impressive.

More Weddings Will Happen In 2024

2024 is considered to be one of the “luckiest years to get married,” because 2024 (2+0+2+4) adds up to the number 8, which is a special one in the meaning of love, according to the Chinese zodiac. It is a number that symbolizes infinite love between a husband and a wife.

If you are looking at engagement rings, one of the most popular styles is the round-cut engagement ring, but you can see more designs when you click here.

