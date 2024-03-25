One of the biggest events to happen in decades is right around the corner, and the perfect place to witness it is right here in the Western New York.

It’s so huge, it literally only happens once in a lifetime, which is why thousands of people around the country will be flocking to Buffalo and its surrounding areas to see it.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a stargazing aficionado or an astronomy novice - the 716 is the place to see the 2024 total solar eclipse.

Monday, April 8th is when people across North America will see this amazing phenomenon, sending the locations it passes into total darkness for close to four minutes in the middle of the afternoon.

In the United States, the eclipse can be seen in totality beginning in Texas at 1:27pm CST, and will conclude at 3:35pm EST in Maine, with its path passing directly over Western New York area in between.

That day, at exactly beginning a little after 2 pm , the Buffalo, New York area will begin to witness a partial eclipse, with totality casting a jaw-dropping darkness over the are a at approximately 3:18pm for a startling 3 minutes and 48 seconds .

Where To Watch The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse In Western New York

Naturally, parties and events are starting to pop up throughout the area to celebrate. No matter where you live in Western New York. From skydiving over Niagara Falls, to a spooky viewing in a cemetery, to outdoor picnics and wine tasting– there’s sure to be an eclipse event nearby that’s right up your alley.

Go on and bookmark this page, because we’ll keep it updated as more fun festivities are added. And if your organization or business is hosting an event, be sure to let us know so we can add it! But here’s the on-going updated list of total solar eclipse viewing events across Western New York.