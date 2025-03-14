Dollar Tree Announces New York State Stores Price Jumping to $7

The Dollar Tree has some massive news and people are not happy at all. The price is going up.

There was a earnings call this week from the Dollar Tree this week and they made some big announcements. The price went up from $1.00 to $1.25 and now it is going up again.

It is going to be going up to minimum $1.50 per item by the end of the year.

This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7," Dollar Tree CEO Rick Dreiling said in the call on March 13", according to their earnings call.

The Dollar Tree also has a a section called the Dollar Tree Plus section where they have items that are sold for 3 and 5 dollars, but now that will increase to 7 dollars as well very soon. Fans of the Dollar Tree, as you can imagine are not happy. But, in a world where everything cost more $1.50 is still a bargain. You can buy so many items for that price, but at the original price of a dollar there is no way that they would have been able to survive.

So many other box stores are closing down so fast so, Dollar Tree is trying to avoid any shut downs. Stores like Big Lots, Kohl's, Party City and JoAnn Fabrices are all closing down so many locations, if not every single one of them in the United States. Last year they planned on shutting down about 600 underperforming stores. You can see some of the financial report and some of the changes that will be happening right here.