Dollar General Stores Immediately Closing in New York State?

It seems like there is a Dollar General store on every corner. That is because, in fact, there are more Dollar General locations in the United States than any other store. At the end of 2024 here is how many stores there were. Second place goes to the Dollar Tree:

Dollar General - 20,583 locations Dollar Tree -16,440 locations

Dollar General is doing something really cool right now

Dollar General is doing a 'soft launch' on same-day delivery to try and keep up with Amazon and Walmart. People were very excited about the announcement, but it was such a low-key announcement because they are only testing the new same day delivery in certain markets. They say that if it goes well that they will launch it afterward to thousands of more stores.

Now, in a world of where all of these major brands are closing down, Dollar General is not doing too bad only closing 96 stores in the United States. Some may be in New York State, too. They are feeling the pink of inflation, but they are also not alone.

According to CNBC.com:

Dollar General announced in December that it was testing same-day delivery for customers. As inflation takes a toll on lower-income consumers, dollar stores like Dollar General and Dollar Tree have faced increased competition from retailers like Walmart with greater e-commerce presences.

Dollar General's competitor, the Dollar Tree has announced that tons of their store locations will be seeing a price increase from their lowest price point of $1.25 to go to $1.50. In addition, their Dollar Tree Plus price points will go up from 5 dollar items now to 7 dollar items. The change won't be happening until the end of the year.