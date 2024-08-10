Open Letter To Dog Walkers In Western New York

Whenever you take the dog for a walk, there are a few things you should take with you.

First, it’s safe to assume a dog is going to have to use the bathroom as they go on a stroll around the neighborhood. Being active just kicks their digestive system in gear, so of course it’s a given to take doggy bags with you.

It’s hot out in the summer, so you may need to take some water with you in case your dog starts panting.

But the one thing that dog walkers in Western New York seem to forget on their walks is the leash.

While many people have trained their dogs to be comfortable “off-leash,” you just never know what will cause a dog to react or get spooked. It could be anything, and no amount of training can prepare you for what you never expected. Maybe it’s the sound of thunder or another dog is barking at yours or whatever it may be, but something could cause your dog to react in a way to protect himself/herself, and somebody ends up hurt.

That’s what happened to a man at Delaware Park this week.

The person who was attacked described the dog as “off leash.” He was on a bike when suddenly a dog rushed from the side at him from the off the trail. It left a scratch on the man’s leg.

Thankfully, the situation did not escalate any further, but it surely could have been a much worse situation.

While you may think that it could never be your dog, you just never know. So for the safety of everyone in the community and in the best interest of local animal lovers, please keep your dog on a leash so people can enjoy the summer weather without worry.

14 Most Expensive Items When Going Back to School When preparing for a new school year here is a look at some of the most expensive items you'll need to purchase. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Check out every free concert at the New York State Fair this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams