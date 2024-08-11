DO NOT TOUCH Invasive Plant in New York State–Will Burn Skin

DO NOT touch this if you see this outside in New York State.

Giant Hogweed is back in New York State. It comes every year. Now, most times if it is in your yard, you cut the lawn and never really give it a chance to grow and therefore, you don't even know that it was going to be there.

But, if you are in the woods where it can really grow, it can get HUGE--and if you rub up against it or touch giant hogweed it will cause a really bad burn.

Brushing against or breaking the plant releases sap that, combined with sunlight and moisture, can cause a severe burn within 24 to 48 hours. Giant hogweed is a Federally listed noxious weed and NYS law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate", according to the New York State DEC website.

Susan, who lives in New York wrote on Facebook:

My son’s first job with the DEC was Hogweed team. There is a lot of it out there. Many property owners refuse them coming on their property to take care of it. They are short handed and the conditions they deal with are not the best. This is nasty stuff and many times it’s in remote areas. You’d be surprised by the things they come across while they are trying to do their job.

It's just one more thing that you have to be on the lookout for in New York State--poison ivy, tickets and now giant hogweed.