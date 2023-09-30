Disney Is Only Two Hours Away From Buffalo, New York

It feels like Orlando, Florida is a sister city to Buffalo, New York, with so many residents making the trip to Florida seemingly every year (or more frequently than that), but you may not have to trek all the way there if you are solely going for Disney.

For a limited time only, Disney is going to be about a two hour drive away from Buffalo, New York – but not in the way that you think.

Listen to Clay & Company, Every Weekday Morning On 106.5 WYRK

While Disneyland is in California and Disney World is in Florida, you will be able to get your own dose of Disney in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

It may not be an amusement park, but you will step inside the world of Disney, from Pinocchio and Bambi to Frozen and Encanto.

What Disney Experience Is Coming To Toronto?

This brand new Disney experience is called “Immersive Disney Animation,” and it is an innovative celebration that takes you inside the greatest films of Walt Disney Animation Studios. Starting with the earliest films of Disney history to the most recently premiered films, you will be able to walk around in each film’s story and feel like you’re an active part of it.

It is a new world of animation for kids and adults. See the magic, hear the songs, and watch the movies you love come to life right before your eyes.

How New Is This Disney Feature?

In honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, Disney wanted to find a unique way to celebrate with Disnerds who may not be able to make it to their amusement parks.

What Will You See At Immersive Disney Animation?

There are over 61 films that have been created through Disney, and over 45 of those films will be highlighted in this experience.

When you walk through this animation gallery, it’s basically like going into the vault of all things Disney. Imagine this: projections on all four walls, the floor moves as you walk through it, and you get to experience each Disney film as if you were in it yourself!

Sneak Peak Of The Immersive Disney Animation

You can see a video of the experience below, and although the video looks cool, it’s way better in person.

When Will The Immersive Disney Animation Be In Toronto?

Here are the dates for the Toronto location:

Sep 27, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Wed)

Sep 28, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Thu)

Sep 29, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Fri)

Sep 30, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sat)

Oct 1, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sun)

Oct 2, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Mon)

Oct 4, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Wed)

Oct 5, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Thu)

Oct 6, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Fri)

Oct 7, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sat)

Oct 8, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sun)

Oct 9, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Mon)

Oct 11, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Wed)

Oct 12, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Thu)

Oct 13, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Fri)

Oct 14, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sat)

Oct 15, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sun)

Oct 16, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Mon)

Oct 18, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Wed)

Oct 19, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Thu)

Oct 20, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Fri)

Oct 21, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sat)

Oct 22, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sun)

Oct 23, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Mon)

Oct 25, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Wed)

Oct 26, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Thu)

Oct 27, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Fri)

Oct 28, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sat)

Oct 29, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sun)

Oct 30, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Mon)

Nov 1, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Wed)

Nov 2, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Thu)

Nov 3, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Fri)

Nov 4, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sat)

Nov 5, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sun)

Nov 6, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Mon)

Nov 8, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Wed)

Nov 9, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Thu)

Nov 10, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Fri)

Nov 11, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sat)

Nov 12, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sun)

Nov 13, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Mon)

Nov 15, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Wed)

Nov 16, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Thu)

Nov 17, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Fri)

Nov 18, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sat)

Nov 19, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sun)

Nov 20, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Mon)

Nov 22, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Wed)

Nov 23, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Thu)

Nov 24, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Fri)

Nov 25, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sat)

Nov 26, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sun)

Nov 27, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Mon)

Nov 29, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Wed)

Nov 30, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Thu)

Dec 1, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Fri)

Dec 2, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sat)

Dec 3, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Sun)

Dec 4, 2023 at 01:00 pm (Mon)

Note: there are multiple show times per day.

How Do You Get Tickets?

You can get your tickets here.

