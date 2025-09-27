Why You DID NOT Get a New York State $400 Inflation Check

New York State sent out Inflation Refund checks to all families this past Friday and if you did not get one here is why. The check was for up to $400.

Why did you not get your check from New York State?

They were sent out Friday, so yours may still be on the way.

First, there are TONS of people that qualify, but some people made too much money so lets make sure you didn't make too much money.

You will get a check as long as you you filed your taxes last year and made less than 150k and if you joint filed your taxes, as long as you made less than 300,000 dollars.

Here is how much money that you will be getting from the State:

$150 for single filers with income over $75,000, but no more than $150,000. Then it goes up from there. You can get up to $400,000 for a family if you make less than 150k combined. Check out the chart that we have put together here.

Lastly, it is important to note that the way they send them out internally is when you filed your taxes, and it is NOT by zip code or where you live. The New York State STAR Check Rebate in the Fall or late Summer is always sent out by zip codes and school districts, so do not get confused by that--that STAR rebate check is completely different from the one that we are talking about.

Over 500,000 Western New Yorkers should expect to get the check. The Inflation Check from New York State is being sent right to your mailbox and you do not have to do anything else.