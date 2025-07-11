Popular Chain Restaurant Abruptly Closing in New York State

We were just talking about how they are the last ones standing and now they are closing up some stores in New York State. The closing Denny's are immediate for certain locations.

Right now, they abruptly closed the Denny's over on Southwestern in Orchard Park and have left customers and employees not so happy. According to some employees they only had a two days heads up before finding out that the restaurant was going to close. Officially on July 9th the Southwestern Denny's closed at 3:00 p.m.

We spoke to the manager on Thursday morning, and he confirmed the closing and also said that they were packing up and cleaning things up. There are still Denny's in North Buffalo and in Cheektowaga in the Western New York area.

It is sad to see so many 24-hour restaurants go in fact a legendary diner called Jim's Rest Stop in Cheektowaga New York also abruptly shut down with little notice to employees leaving customers that were so loyal unhappy. 10 years ago you were able to go down Transit road and see many restaurants open 24 hours but since the pandemic that is a thing of the past.