It is really sad to see all of these stores and restaurants closing in New York State. In some plazas, multiple doors are closed and noone expected to take its place, making for huge parking lots serving no one.

Now, nearly 100 more restaurants of a popular chain restaurant are closing. Denny's had previously said that it was going to close about 150 stores--About 50 by the end of 2024 and then an additional 100 in 2025 would go dark. That number has since gone up.

What is the reason that all of these Denny's restaurants are closing down? A lot of the restaurants are closing down because they are under performing but a few of the locations that are going to shut down are because of lease reasons.

However, in a Wednesday investors call, chief financial officer Robert Verostek said 70 to 90 would shutter in 2025. This, paired with the 88 he told investors already went dark in 2024, equates to as many as 38 additional store closures from the original October announcement" according to the USA Today.

The prices of everything have been going up and Denny's is no exception. The prices of a carton of eggs in New York State have been up to 16 dollars a carton. Restaurants have had a really tough time, but it is not just restaurants. So many other major brands have had to shut down. Big Lots officially closes its doors in New York State tomorrow at nearly all locations, JoAnn Fabrics is set to close down as well, and Macy's and Kohl's have both announced that they are going to be shutting down stores later on some time this year.

Joann's has been bought by a liquidators so expect some major deals to be happening just like Big Lots did when they were going out of business.