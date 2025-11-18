Next week we are going to know the next steps that are happening when one of the most popular malls in Western New York is coming down in 2026.

The Boulevard Mall is set to be demolished in 2026 and it is leaving people to feel nostalgic. It looks like on Monday the Town of Amherst will approve a plan allowing Benderson Development as long as all goes according to plan.

How big is the area where the Boulevard Mall is now?

The space is 64 areas and it was would all be demolished. Douglas Jemal was the person who was going to take over and redevelop, but now it has changed hands and Benderson will be taking over.

What is going in where the demolished Boulevard Mall was?

After it is ready to be rebuilt--it will be a mixed-use development with apartments and business space featuring new retail space, housing, a community center, and a public park.

Malls seem to be on the decline or at least, struggling in Western New York. In Cheektowaga, the Galleria Mall seems to be the healthiest mall in terms of foot traffic in the area, but even the Galleria Mall is a financial disaster. The Galleria Mall was so far behind in their payments that they were on the verge of being foreclosed. All of the stores were freaking out, but recently, the Galleria Mall worked out a deal with its loan holder to stay and not be foreclosed on. The Mall was missing payments on its $220 loan.