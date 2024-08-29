There is a big outbreak of of a disease that is making people really sick in New York State. Another six deaths have been reported of having listeria and people in New York are being told to throw out your Boar's Head lunchmeat.

Listeriosis is a serious disease that, according to the New York State Department of Health, is an infection that people can get when food has a certain bacteria in it.

There are about 260 people who die per year. 60 people have been hospitalized across the United States.

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems", according to the CDC.

There are certain foods that you should double check, or maybe even avoid. The Department of Health listed the foods earlier this week.