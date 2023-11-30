Massive Craft Beer Festival Coming to Buffalo, New York

The largest craft beer festival in New York State is coming to Buffalo this January.

Over 150 beers, ciders, and seltzers. Over 75 breweries (and counting). 4 rare taps. It's all happening on January 12 and 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Buffalo on Tap brings together local, regional, and national breweries to feature their best, most unique, and rarest offerings.

There is more than just beer, too! There will be live music, food, vendors, and more.

Buffalo on Tap is an incredible event whether you are extremely knowledgeable about beer, or not! There is something for everyone, including NA drinks, at Buffalo on Tap. You even get a special commemorative glass with your ticket.

The VIP area is definitely worth it, as there will be special and rare taps inside. Plus you get in an hour earlier.

Buffalo on Tap is Friday, January 12 from 7 pm to 10 pm (6 pm for VIP) and Saturday, January 13 from 1 pm to 4 pm (12 pm for VIP).

Don't wait as prices will go up after December 17.

See all the breweries and buy tickets here: BuffaloOnTap.com