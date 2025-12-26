The public grew increasingly concerned after photos of a coyote with its head stuck inside a food container began circulating across New York State. In Western New York, residents in the Lancaster area were especially alarmed and hopeful that help would arrive quickly for the animal. Coyotes are natural scavengers, and this incident sparked widespread discussion and concern throughout the region.

According to one person who witnessed it, "Currently on Heritage Trail and there is a coyote with a plastic jar on it's head".

Hopefully the animal can be found, and be dealt with in a safe way.

Winter Conditions Shift Across New York State

Winter has officially arrived in New York State, though snowfall has eased back,at least in Western New York. While bitter cold temperatures continue in some areas, forecasters are calling for a noticeable warm-up around Christmas and into the start of the New Year, offering a brief break from harsh winter conditions.

Holiday Deer Season Underway

Beginning the day after Christmas and lasting for just over a week, New York State’s extended deer season is underway for whitetail hunters who have not yet filled their tags. The holiday hunt is an exciting time of year, especially for families who have time off and can spend time together in the woods.

Trapping and Coyote Season in New York State

It is also trapping season and coyote season in New York State. Some hunters pursue coyotes as part of conservation efforts aimed at maintaining healthy wildlife populations. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) carefully monitors wildlife numbers to ensure long-term balance and sustainability.

Licenses and Regulations Are Required

Anyone planning to hunt or trap in New York State must have the proper licenses and complete all required education courses. It is essential to follow all laws and regulations set by the DEC. Conservation is at the core of responsible hunting, and maintaining a healthy balance of wildlife populations benefits both ecosystems and future generations.

Why Coyotes Matter to the Ecosystem

Coyotes play a critical role in maintaining balance within the ecosystem. They help control populations of smaller animals and contribute to overall environmental health. However, coyotes are increasingly being spotted in urban and suburban areas. While they are highly adaptable and can thrive on their own, regulated hunting and trapping are effective tools for keeping populations at sustainable levels.

What to Do If You Encounter Wildlife

Always keep a safe distance from wildlife. If you encounter an animal that appears injured, trapped, or behaving unusually, contact local authorities, wildlife control, or the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Reporting concerns helps ensure the safety of both people and animals.