The month of August could be the busiest of the summer for families in New York State. While we are planning for back-to-school, we are also trying to fit all of our last-minute plans in before the kids go back. Time is flying, and dads might be facing two other concerns right now.

For some, this is the best time of the year. From August to New Year's Eve, there are some amazing things that happen. A few things that make it great are: fall starts, football season starts, and Halloween and the Holidays are coming!

But the main topic, for many dads, is the weather!

Read More: Best News Of The Year For Families In New York State.

The summer of 2025 has been hot and dry, for the most part. The smoke from the wildfires has also made it interesting and memorable. But the dry weather has dads chatting about the LACK of rain and the need for it to rain!

Many of our lawns here in Western New York are burnt out from the lack of rain, and although an occasional storm passes over, it never seems to be enough to bring the grass fully back to green!

The second issue that comes to mind with the heat is that the Great Lakes, Erie and Ontario, are very warm! Lake Erie is hovering around 80 degrees! That spells trouble for those who live in the lake effect snow-prone areas once the cold air arrives and passes over the warm water of the Great Lakes!

Many New York State Dads Concerned About This

NOW might be a good time to get that snowblower ready. Seriously! If you wait too long, the repair shops and snowblower stores could be backlogged. Get that snowblower tuned now so you are ready. Perhaps it is time to buy a new one?

As far as the lawn goes, we always seem to catch up to the rain deficit, eventually. September could be very wet! But until then, the dry weather gives us dads the conversation content we love the most.