Upstate New York sky-gazers, be ready! If you head outside at the right time, you could catch something incredible passing through the skies this weekend.

We’ve had plenty of chances this year to catch a glimpse of the gorgeous Northern Lights (with more to come), and they are truly a sight behold. And who could forget the way so many of us stood still for several minutes to watch the solar eclipse last April?

This weekend, we have a chance to see another crazy solar phenomenon.

Great Chance To Spot Bright Comet Throughout New York State

If you haven’t had a chance to spot the brilliant Tsuchinshan-Atlas comet (also known as C/2023 A3) because the skies have been too cloudy, you have a much better chance of getting a glimpse of it on Saturday and Sunday night with a pair of binoculars.

Getting to see a comet sail across the sky is an extremely rare event as it is, but this one is one of the most. C/2023 A3t has reportedly made trips around the solar system for tens of thousands of years, and astronomers are calling it the “comet of the century.” You definitely don’t want to miss it.

Considering the forecast for much of New York State is looking clear this weekend, you could spot this incredible phenomenon with a pair of binoculars, but after this weekend, you’ll likely need a telescope. Let’s take advantage of the gorgeous fall weather while we can and head outside!

Here’s the best time to view this brilliant comet across New York.

When Can You See This Rare Comet In New York?

The best time to spot the comet is reportedly about an hour after sunset, in the darkest conditions possible, and look west.

What Will The Comet Look Like?

You’ll be able to spot it shooting across the sky looking like a fuzzy, glowing circle with a tail dragging behind it.

Keep scrolling to see what the comet looks like in clear conditions.