How College Students Can Get Thousands in New York

There is some good news for those who are looking to advance their education here in New York State as applications are being accepted for TAP.

It is one of the biggest and hottest issues in the nation; how to pay for college and what will happen with student loans. Here in New York State, we have some incredible schools and officials are trying to make it more affordable to get a quality education.

Most educators and guidance counselors will tell students and their families to apply for as many grants, scholarships, and funds as they can. There are so many options available if you dig for them. It is worth the time to apply and to write those requests because you never know what is out there waiting for you in terms of financial aid.

The HESC website is there for those who need assistance.

HESC helps New Yorkers attain their higher education through the administration of:

New York’s Tuition Assistance Program (TAP)

25+ State scholarship and loan forgiveness programs

New York’s 529 College Savings Program, with the Office of the State Comptroller (OSC)

Financial aid outreach programs for students and families

Once you get a degree and have that diploma, they can't take it away. You have earned it! Is it worth the money you spend? There are some who claim it is not considering the debt that many are in with student loans. However, having that degree may separate you from other job candidates and if you work hard and focus, you can pay that debt off. It took me 15 years to pay off my school loans and although it was a struggle, it was worth every penny.

