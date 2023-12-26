It Won’t Happen Until 2034 In New York State

The new year is about to begin but before we get there, something special is happening over New York State that we won't see for a long time. The moon will be full tonight and not only is it the last of 2023, it is the last time we will have a full moon on Christmas for quite some time.

The current full moon is also known by some as the "Cold Moon". Typically, we get colder temperatures in New York State this time of the year. However, this year has been exceptionally warm with many places topping out near 60 degree on Christmas day.

While many of us are excited for and already preparing for the solar eclipse that is coming in a few months, this full moon is one you don't want to miss.

According to reports, the full moon started Christmas night. The last full moon to peak on Christmas was in 2015. Before that, there hadn't been one since 1977. The next will be in 2034.

As far as the weather goes, this week is anything BUT cold. In fact, there doesn't seem to be any snow in the next week or so.

5 Amazing Photos Of The Full Moon Over New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden