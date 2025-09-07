A very popular store is closing most of its stores in New York State, the chain has announced. It was extremely popular in the 90s and 2000s.

Claire's, which was very popular among young women, announced that all of its stores are closing. The company has been in extreme financial trouble for a long time.

How many Claire's stores are in New York State?

There used to be 59 Claire's stores in New York State, and now there are about 50, and 18 of them are going to be closing in the future. This weekend, there is going to be a big sale for the stores that are closing in New York State. The sales are expected to end on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

While Claire's is going away for the most part, they certainly are not alone. There is one location that was formerly in the New York State area at a mall called the Galleria in Cheektowaga, New York. Locations inside the malls have been so risky, as many malls have been in financial turmoil.

Online shopping has been the downfall of so many brick-and-mortar stores. There are so many online options to buy products, sometimes cheaper and faster. In the 'convenience world' that we live in it is taking down physical stores.