Local Bank Branches To Close Throughout New York State

Here in New York State, we’ve seen several chains like Bed Bath & Beyond and Christmas Tree Shop close locations locally. Even more recently, the popular drugstore chain Rite Aid was revealed to be selling several of their locations across the US, many of which are here in the Empire State.

Most of the national chains that are disappearing throughout New York are doing so due to financial issues like Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, internal shake ups like corporate restructuring can also be a factor in which locations will be shutting their doors.

We’ve recently learned that two more chains will be closing several locations in New York State, and could affect where and how you do your banking.

Citizens Bank sign Bloomberg via Getty Images/Canva loading...

These Banks Are Closing Locations In New York State

According to a notice from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Citizens Bank, which operates over 1,000 branches across the country, announced they will be closing seven branches; three of which are located in Western New York.

Additionally, Syracuse-based Community Bank, with 200+ locations in the Northeast, has applied to close nine of its New York-based branches.

community bank sign YouTube/Canva loading...

Why Closing Local Bank Branches Is A Big Deal In New York State

Although many New York residents do much of their banking online, the closing of these bank’s brick and mortar locations could be devastating to a percentage of the population.

Research from the agency Opinium found that 10% of Americans with a household income of $50,000 or less said they do not have a local bank branch, compared to 3% of households with an income of $100,000 or more.

If you’re concerned that your local bank branch will be closing, keep scrolling to see which Citizens Bank and Community Bank locations will be shutting their doors in New York State.

Get our free mobile app

Here Are Local Bank Branches Closing In New York State:

Citizens Bank

800 Harlem Road, West Seneca (inside Tops Friendly Market)

890 Young Street, Tonawanda (inside Tops Friendly Market)

1225 Jefferson Road, Rochester (inside Tops Friendly Market)

Community Bank

29 Main Street, Arkport

8036 Route 60, Cassadaga

24 North Buffalo Street, Springville

930 West Church Street, Elmira

1 Hudson Street, Kinderhook

132 Main Street, Morris

46 Main Street, Mount Morris

50 West Main Street, Owego

7812 Turin Road, Rome