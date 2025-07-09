Have you heard about these Chuck E. Cheese arcades that are essentially spinoffs from the pizza places we loved when we were kids? These are meant for adults!

Remember how awesome it was when you were a kid and one of your friends was having a birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese? You knew it was your chance to pig out on pizza, play video games, and crawl around in those tubes that were attached to the ceiling. It was so much fun.

Then you may have become a parent and taken your kids there and realized how hectic it is to have a birthday party for a bunch of little kids. While you were there, you may have been a little nostalgic about how much fun it used to be and wished there was a place where you could go as an adult to play like that again.

Now there is. Say hello To Chuck's Arcade.

What is Chuck's Arcade?

Think of Chuck's Arcade as a grown-up version of Chuck E. Cheese. There are a bunch of classic arcade games there, in addition to some new games, and some that are a little too mature for their normal younger audience.

In a press release, they said that Chuck's Arcade was "created for adults and lifelong fans who grew up surrounded by the electric glow of arcade screens, the symphony of digital soundtracks and the thrill of chasing high scores with friends long into the night. Chuck’s Arcade™ is a modern-day love letter to the games and people who made Chuck E. Cheese great."

And yes, it does say that each Chuck's Arcade location is overseen by an animatronic of Chuck E. Cheese or another member of the Munch’s Make Believe Band.

Is there one in New York?

There are already Chuck's Arcades in malls across the country in states like Florida, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, New Hampshire, and Missouri. There is also one in Victor, NY which isn't far from Rochester, NY.

You'll find it inside the Eastview Mall (7979 Pittsford Victor Rd 96 Space 108, Victor, NY 14564).

For more info on Chuck's Arcade or to find another location, click here.