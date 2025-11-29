They are bars that have either turned themselves into an over-the-top excessive Christmas experience OR a business, who was not a bar to begin with, into one, but just for the holiday season and deck out the entire place in decorations.

It really is an experience and it is really fun too. These Christmas pop up bars have been popping up all over New York the past few years. If you get the chance, you have to go. There is nothing more that will put you in the mood.

Are there any Christmas bars in Western New York that are decked out to the best? What else can you add to the list?

Mulberry in Lackawanna

Mulberry is one of the best restaurants in Western New York. The Buffalo Bills love that place a lot too, but it is DECKED OUT every year for Christmas. It is one of the must-dos for the holiday season. They have thousands of ornaments hanging from the ceiling that takes them forever to put up. It is certainly something you have to check out.

Ciao Ciao

1368 Hertel Ave, Buffalo 14216

This place is decked out, a more classical way on Hertel.

Nowhere Lounge

3115 Delaware Ave, Kenmore 14217

If you have never been, it is so much fun there. It is pretty small, but the vibe in there is a 10. With all of the decorating in there it just makes you feel festive to be in there.

Some of the honorable mentions are Riley Street Station in East Aurora and Drift Restaurant in Silver Creek. Where else should be on the must-see list this holiday season?