Christmas Light Hack Most New York State Families Need

The Holiday season is here and it is time to light up the neighborhoods! The lights this year are even better thanks to an early snowfall in some New York State locations. We are three weeks away from Christmas and although there is time to get some lights on the house, the sooner the better.

There are many ways to light up the house. Even a simple wreath with a flood light on it can be a powerful display if you do it right. Or perhaps you have decided to go all out this season and add lights to every corner of the house. No matter the way you choose to decorate, there is one hack that may change the display and the way you light up Christmas moving forward.

Did you know that with MOST strands of lights, there is a set of replacements that includes a blinker light. That's right, the little pack of bulbs contains a bulb that will make the lights blink for you!

Typically, the blinker light is clear with a red tip.

Christmas is less than three weeks away and the lighting festivals are everywhere! Can you imagine the work that is involved in making sure the lights all work? I have often wondered how many extension chords are needed for these lights? In New York State, the most popular lighting event is most likely the tree in Rockefeller Center.

