There was a recent announcement that Chiavetta's would be opening a new location in Lancaster, but it appears that this is not the case, at least for now.

It's always exciting when a new restaurant opens in a new town. When you don't have to travel across three towns to get to your favorite food, it's always a good thing. Residents in Lancaster were getting excited to get a brand new Chiavetta's chicken barbeque brick-and-mortar restaurant, but it looks as though they'll have to wait a little longer.

Chiavetta's announced they will not be opening in Lancaster

Yesterday, Chiavetta's made the announcement that they weren't going to be opening a new restaurant in Lancaster after all. They are claiming that now is just not the right time to open at that location.

In the post, they said that they were incredibly thankful for the support and enthusiasm, but that the timing "simply isn't aligned for us right now at that location."

This doesn't mean that they won't ever come to Lancaster

The property in question is the former site of the old Al-E-Oops on the corner of Harris Hill and Genesee Street.

The tone of the post didn't seem like they were saying 'no' to Lancaster altogether. Instead, it seems like something just wasn't right at that location. They do go on to say that they are actively exploring other opportunities to bring Chiavetta's closer to you. So don't give up hope just yet.

They also mention that they will still have various pop-ups and the Erie County Fair, where you'll be able to check them out this summer.