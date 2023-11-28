Famous Actor Will Be Visiting Western New York In December

Becoming widely known as one of the breakout members for Season 1 of Saturday Night Live, this actor has been working in the industry for over 56 years.

A New York native, this actor has actually been to the Buffalo area before, and all of his Western New York fans will be excited to have an opportunity to chat with the legend.

Who Is The Famous Actor?

Chevy Chase, known for his work on SNL, played the role of Clark Griswold in the Christmas classic “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” It’s one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, certain to stir up a laugh by anyone who watches it.

And since it is the holiday season, Chase plans on making a special stop in Buffalo, New York.

When Is Chevy Chase Coming To Buffalo?

Chase will be at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 PM. He will be accompanied by his wife, Jayni.

Why Are They Coming To Shea’s?

On the night of Dec. 6, there will be a special screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, followed by a live conversation Q&A with Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni.

Chevy, who recently celebrated his 80th birthday, has plenty of stories to share and you won’t want to miss them.

How To Get Tickets

Make sure you have a ticket to the special screening and Q&A to follow. You can get your ticket to the show when you click here.

