There's a lot that goes on in Western New York and one summer, but there is one fun event where you actually have to take a chair lift up to a music festival, and it should be on everybody's summer Buffalo bucket list before the kids go back to school.

It is called the HillTAP festival, and it is coming back for the 5th annual at Holiday Valley, where there's going to be tons of beer, live music, and so much more.

Jump on the chair lift for a full day of music and outdoor adventure atop the mountain at Spruce Lake. It is so much more than just a beer festival with music--it's paddleboarding, mountain biking, axe throwing, and music on two stages.

When is the HillTAP Festival in Ellicottville?

It is coming up on Saturday, July 26, and the tickets are pretty cheap. The early bird tickets are only 35 bucks. Now, after you have some drinks and listen to the live music all day, people are staying over either at the hotels, the RV parking, or there is even a camping section that is going to keep the party going. Some of our favorite country and folk bands are going to be there this year, too!

Here is the music lineup:

Leroy Townes Band

1:00–4:00pm (Spruce Lake Cabin Stage)

Kody & Herren Band

4:00–5:30pm (Tannenbaum Stage)

Uncle Ben's Remedy

6:00–8:30pm (Tannenbaum Stage)

It is one of those new traditions that you are going to set and find yourself coming back year after year to experience.