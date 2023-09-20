Famous Italian Restaurant In Buffalo, New York Has Massive News

When you have a big occasion to celebrate, or when friends and family come in from out of town, a trip to Buffalo's most famous Italian restaurant is a must! Chef's restaurant is a staple in Buffalo, New York is staple and has some pretty big news!

From country stars to professional athletes, media celebrities to Hollywood stars, the walls inside Chef's are filled with familiar smiling faces and household names holding a jar of Chef's sauce. It has become a bit of a walls of fame at the restaurant.

Chef's is celebrating it's 100th anniversary and there are plenty of things going on to celebrate the milestone!

Chef's Restaurant in Buffalo will be celebrating 100 years in business on the anniversary date of Friday September 22nd.

To mark this moment, a Documentary will be screened on Thursday September 21st, 7pm at the North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue. Guests will arrive at 6, with the Billittier family arriving at 6:15pm. Mayor Brown is expected to deliver a Proclamation prior to the 7pm screening.

Special guests expected to attend include former Channel 7 personality Dave Thomas from “Rocketship 7” and “Dialing For Dollars” fame. Dave co-created the restaurant's signature dish, Spaghetti Parm, with Lou Billittier Sr. in 1962. Dave left WKBW in 1978 to join the ABC station in Philadelphia. He is retired.

This is very exciting for the Billittier family and for Buffalo as a whole. It is not easy to stay in business 100 years and it is even more impressive considering what the last three years has been like for any business.

Most people who grew up in or have lived in the Western New York area could easily identify Chef's by the red and white checkered table cloths and the smell and flavor of the amazing sauce and the sound of the orders being announced over the speakers within the restaurant. Not long ago there was a drive up window added for takeout and food truck that made it's way to several Buffalo events.

For 100 years, Chef’s has been satisfying the appetites and delighting the palates of countless lunch and dinner patrons. Many also enjoy the convenience of our take-out service, which offers menu favorites including soups, salads, entrees, and Italian desserts.

