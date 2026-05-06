Bills Stadium Demolition Will Have to Be Careful Around Discovered Cemetery

Buffalo's Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills play is currently being demolished little by little. There will be no implosion, there will not be a huge hurry, but it will be a methodical demo and will take some time.

The team that is taking it down though, has a unique situation to worry about as there is a cemetery on site where the Buffalo Bills stadium is. If you are an avid Bills fan you may already know this, but there is a family cemetery located at Highmark Stadium. You can see the video of the cemetery below.

The Sheldon Family Cemetery is located between gates 6 and 7 at Highmark Stadium and there is a sign that explains the cemetery. According to FindAGrave.com and Buffalo Magazine:

Football games are played where once the Sheldon farmed, and before that, Erie Indians lived. The Sheldon started burying their dead in the plot near Gate 7 in the 1830's, according to John Printy, Orchard Park town historian. There are about a dozen marked graves and an unknown number of others. The last body was interred in the 1940s.

You have probably seen the cemetery if you go in by gates 6 and 7. If not, all of the dozen or so graves are fenced in.

In the past couple years as the Buffalo Bills make the playoffs the past few seasons, a fan comes from out of town to hold a ceremony at the grave site at Highmark Stadium. Her name is Valerie Hill and she is a member of the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, Canada. Hill drives down before the Bills' home playoff game to hold an indigenous ceremony to get rid of the bad spirits at Highmark Stadium. She burned tobacco, sage, sweetgrass, and some other things to get rid of the bad spirits.