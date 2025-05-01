There is going to be a statewide ban on cell phones being used by students during school hours inside schools in New York State.

Lawmakers in New York State have been working on a new budget and although it was weeks late, it was passed this week.

Among the spending policies and tax breaks, there will be various new laws implemented in New York.

There is one controversial topic that has been included in the budget.

NO Phone During School Hours

While we wait for the last 8-10 weeks of school to pass by, families across New York State are prepping for what they will be doing this summer. Camps are accepting applications and registrations and summer sporting leagues are already underway.

Families will now have to get used to a new cell phone policy when the next school year begins in the fall.

According to reports, "New York state would ban cellphones in public schools “bell to bell” beginning with the next school year under an agreement announced late Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul".

What Is The Rule?

There seems to be an ongoing concern as to how and where the cell phones might be collected and held. As students get ready for the school day to begin, they will have to follow whatever policy the individual school and school district comes up with.

There is a strong argument from some who are concerned about communication between parents and kids. We live in a different world than ever before and parents want to be able to connect with kids in an emergency.

Perhaps there is a world where we as parents can have both the peace of mind of being in contact with kids when we need to and keeping kids engaged without phones for the time that they are in class.