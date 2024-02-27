Cash Refund For These Cell Customers In New York State

The cell phone service outage from last week still has frustrated customers talking. Here in New York State, although it was not the hardest hit location, the outage did affect many people and AT&T says a refund is coming your way.

When the news broke about the outage, there was a mild panic that was felt across the country. While the company says the outage was due to an upgrade malfunction, many people thought the worst. There were many theories that popped up. Anything from Russian cyber attacks, to hacking, to a result of the meteor that fall the night before were part of the conspiracies.

But now that we are back at full service, a refund is coming to those frustrated customers who dealt with the outage that also affected business for some.

AT&T has issued a written apology for the issue and will send out around $5 within two billing cycles.

To help make it right, we’re reaching out to potentially impacted customers and we’re proactively applying a credit* to their accounts. We want to reassure our customers of our commitment to reliably connect them – anytime and anywhere. We're crediting them for the average cost of a full day of service.

Early on Thursday, it was reported that AT&T customers were without a cell signal.

Your phone may be in the SOS mode and you will need to keep rebooting it until it clears and finds a signal.

